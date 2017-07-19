 Canadian Woodworking

Blanket Chest

Hobby Shop in a Walk-in Closet

Hobby Shop in a Walk-in Closet

Shop Profiles: This shop is not only tiny, it’s also located inside a walk-in closet. Making lots of dust and noise in a condo can be tricky, but here’s how one Albertan does it.

Mirka Abranet Ace HD

Heavy Duty Dust Free Sanding

Mirka is enhancing its dust-free net sanding line-up with the launch of Abranet Ace HD. HD stands for Heavy Duty and is constructed of a strong polyamide fiber net backing that resists edge wear when sanding sharp edges and corners. The strong bonding of ceramic grains provides fast stock removal for heavy duty sanding tasks, such as; sanding of various wood types, various composites, and stripping of old paint and lacquer. Mirka.ca

Japanese Inspired Shop Storage

Japanese-Inspired Shop Storage

Shop Storage: It’s nice to have at least some of your shop storage solutions look fantastic. This cabinet is inspired by the tansu that have been hand crafted in Japan for centuries. If this cabinet is a bit too nice for your shop, there’s nothing saying you can’t build a similar one for your home.

Hand Powered Sanding

Hand Powered Sanding

Finishing Touch: Sanding with a power tool is the first and most efficient step for creating a surface that’s ready for accepting a finish. Here’s an overview of the different hand-held sanders on the market today, and a description of what jobs they excel at.

Rikon 10-326 14" Deluxe Bandsaw

Small Footprint - BIG Value

A bandsaw is one of the most versatile shop machines you can own. It's superb for ripping rough and dimensional lumber to size, resawing lumber into shop-made veneer, cutting curves, circles, and irregular shapes, and cutting a variety of joinery, including tenons, lap joints, bridle joints, box joints, and tail boards for dovetails. The Rikon 10-326 has some great features, including a spring loaded tool-less blade guide system that is quick and easy to use; a quick-lock cast iron trunnion system so you can unlock and set table angles in seconds; and a 6" high quick-adjust fence system so you can fine-tune blade drift with the simple turning of a few knobs.  RikonTools.com

randomorbitalsanders_lead

5" Random Orbital Sanders

Tool Comparison: With so many models out there, how do you select the right random orbital sander for the work you do? Ted Brown tests out 15 models and gives you the low-down.

SAWS Biennial Exhibition

SAWS Biennial Exhibition

Community - Alberta: Every two years, members of the Southern Alberta Woodworkers Society put their best pieces forward for an exhibition. Here are some highlights from this past September’s show.

woodworkersgallery_1

Rocking Chair

Woodworkers' Gallery: Andrew Coholic, from Timmins, Ont., built this black wal­nut rocking chair as a way to show poten­tial clients what can be done with wood. 

Compost for a Better Garden

Compost for a Better Garden

There are lots of reasons to compost: the environment, education, economy, convenience, usefulness and downright rewarding. Composting is a simple way to capture valuable organic resources and recycle them back into the garden. Adding finished compost to garden soil helps to improve soil quality and productivity. Do-it-yourself composting grows in popularity each year as homeowners discover this easy and rewarding process. Composters range in styles from containers on rotating stands to large fenced-in areas of the yard. Start composting now - your garden will love you. HomeHardware.ca

Canadian Woodworking

